Dollar rate for export proceeds hiked by Tk1; remittance rate raised by Tk0.50
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB).
The dollar rate for export proceeds has been increased by Tk1 to Tk108.50, while the remittance dollar rate has been hiked by Tk0.50 to Tk109.
The import-settlement dollar rate has also increased by Tk0.50 to Tk109.50. Banks can, however, make a profit by Tk1 per dollar, but the rate cannot cross the Tk109.50 threshold.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB).
In the previous meeting last month, a new rule was established stating that the interbank dollar rate should not exceed Tk109.
If a bank's average cost of purchasing a dollar is Tk107.50, it can charge customers a maximum of Tk108.50. However, if the average cost of purchasing a dollar is Tk108.70, the bank can charge a maximum of Tk109 when selling it.