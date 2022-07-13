Dollar price rises to Tk93.95

The intermarket exchange rate of dollar has increased by 50 paisa to Tk93.95 today.

The central bank sold $97 million to other banks at the new rate on Wednesday. The greenbacks sold for Tk93.45 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman and executive director Md Sirajul Islam confirmed the rise in the value of the dollar and said the central bank sold dollars to other banks at Tk93.95.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $41.7 billion last week, down from $48 billion in August last year. The central bank has so far sold about $7 billion worth dollars to banks in the ongoing fiscal year.

The country's trade deficit hit a historic high of $27.56 billion in the first 10 months of the fiscal, with high import expenditures and low export earnings, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

