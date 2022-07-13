Dollar price rises to Tk93.95

Banking

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

Dollar price rises to Tk93.95

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The intermarket exchange rate of dollar has increased by 50 paisa to Tk93.95 today. 

The central bank sold $97 million to other banks at the new rate on Wednesday. The greenbacks sold for Tk93.45 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman and executive director Md Sirajul Islam confirmed the rise in the value of the dollar and said the central bank sold dollars to other banks at Tk93.95.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $41.7 billion last week, down from $48 billion in August last year. The central bank has so far sold about $7 billion worth dollars to banks in the ongoing fiscal year.

The country's trade deficit hit a historic high of $27.56 billion in the first 10 months of the fiscal, with high import expenditures and low export earnings, according to the Bangladesh Bank.
 

Top News

Dollar Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

9h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

7h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

8h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155