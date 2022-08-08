Dollar price reaches highest ever Tk115 in kerb market

The price of dollar has reached Tk115 in the kerb market today (8 August), this is the highest in history.

Earlier, on 26 July, the price of the dollar had reached a record of Tk112 on the open market.

The price of dollar is increasing in the kerb market due to a shortage of the greenback.

On Sunday, the price of dollar was Tk111-111.5 in the kerb market. This information was obtained by talking to several people selling dollars in the kerb market in the Motijheel area of the capital.

On Monday, the interbank rate of dollar was fixed at Tk94.95.