Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market 

TBS Report 
17 May, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:45 pm

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The price of dollar has spiked past the Tk100 mark in the open market.

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at Dawn Money Exchange, one of the largest exchange companies in the capital told TBS Tuesday (17 May). 

Money exchange companies said the dollar's value continues to rise because demands have been growing steadily while the supply crisis continues.

Are banks only gainers from dollar crisis?

As of 12 May, the Bangladesh Bank has sold $5.1 billion to meet the growing demand. 

However, the demand for the dollar is not declining as remittance has dropped about 17% till April compared to the previous financial year amidst high export growth. 

Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction

Meanwhile, the price of dollar jumped to Tk87.50 in the interbank market Monday. 

In the last 21 days, the price of taka has fallen by Tk1.30 against the dollar in three phases.

According to authorities concerned, the cost of import is way more than the export income of the country for which extra dollars are needed to pay the import duty but compared to that, remittance and export income did not increase. 

As a result, the pressure on the US dollar in the banking system and in the open market is increasing. This has led to a shortage of foreign exchange.

