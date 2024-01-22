Dollar crisis: Cenbank seeks technical assistance from IMF to implement crawling peg system

The Bangladesh Bank has sought technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to implement the crawling peg system for exchange rates, Habibur Rahman, lead economist of the banking regulator, said today.

Crawling peg, a system of exchange rate adjustments in which a currency with a fixed exchange rate is allowed to fluctuate within a band of rates, is expected to help Bangladesh control the volatile dollar market, said the economist.

"We have contacted the IMF over this. They will support us in implementing this programme," Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The central bank official clarified that the crawling peg system is not dependent on the IMF.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder announced the implementation of the exchange rate system to fix dollar price on 17 January.

However, the banking regulator is yet to determine how the system will be implemented. But according to officials, the regulator is planning to introduce it in the country within March this year.

Work in this regard is ongoing, Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Bank said.

"For any technical work we consult not only the IMF but also the World Bank and consultancy firms. This is our regular work," he added.

In a recent programme marking the introduction of the latest Monetary Policy, Governor Talukder said in the previous monetary policy, the price of the dollar used to fluctuate depending on supply and demand.

In the crawling peg system, the price of the dollar will fluctuate within a certain range considering the economic fundamentals, he said, adding that this will ensure that the dollar price does not hike or fall suddenly.

At present, the crawling peg system is being used in Vietnam, Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica and a few other countries. However, no economically stable country has the system.

Recently, Nigeria has announced the introduction of the system. The exchange rate of the country's local currency, the Nigerian Naira, is witnessing extreme volatility. The exchange rate difference of the naira in the black market and the banking sector is almost double.

Bangladesh has been experiencing a dollar crisis for a year and half. During the period, the greenback's price in the country has gone up from Tk86 to Tk110. In the kerb market, the price is even higher at Tk120.

The dollar price volatility has resulted in economic turmoil. To stabilise the market, the central bank has been pumping dollars into the market, which saw its forex reserves deplete rapidly by half from $48 billion to $20.03 billion.