Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank opens 136th branch in Bogura

Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd (DMCB) inaugurated its 136th branch at Ullash Plaza in Shajahanpur of Bogura on Saturday (12 November).

DMCB Group Chief Advisor Captain (Retd) Abu Zafar Chowdhury, GD(P), psc delivered the opening speech as the chief guest, read a press release.

Directors Gp Capt Khan Mohammad Nazib (Retd), Maj (Retd) ATM Hamidul Hossain (Tariq), Advisers Lt Gen (Retd) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Maj Gen (Retd) AKM Abdullahil Baquee, Brig Gen and Prof Mohammad Nuruzzaman (Retd) also attended the event.

Local business personalities and dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.