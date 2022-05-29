Dhaka Bank signs agreement with Jk Group for cash management

Dhaka Bank Limited has signed an agreement on 25 May for providing cash management services to JK Group at the head office of the bank.

Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited and Md. Jahangir Alam Khan, Managing Director, JK Group signed and exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Ltd., Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CEMO, Dhaka Bank Limited, and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank Ltd will provide cash management services to the client.