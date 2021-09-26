Dhaka Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on automated challan system

Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank and Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank exchanging documents after signing an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS). Other senior officials from both the organizations are also seen. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Bank recently signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with the Bangladesh Bank.

Md Forkan Hossain, general manager of Budgeting & Accounts Department, Bangladesh Bank and Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank signed the agreement for their respective sides, reads a press release.

Nurun Nahar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank presided over the ceremony in the presence of the Chief Guest Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank.

AMM Moyen Uddin, DMD & Chief Operating Officer at Dhaka Bank accompanied by other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the event.

On this occasion, Dhaka Bank's MD & CEO Emranul Huq and the in-charge of Operations Division Mahbubur Rahman delivered a short speech with a note of thanks to the chief guest.

Under this agreement, all the branches of Dhaka Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other Govt. fees. Treasury invoices can be deposited through cash or cheque at any DBL Branch.