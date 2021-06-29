Dhaka Bank shareholders approve Tk400cr perpetual bond 

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 09:33 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank shareholders approve Tk400cr perpetual bond 

The bond will strengthen the bank’s Additional Tier-I capital to support its Basel-III compliances

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 09:33 pm
Dhaka Bank shareholders approve Tk400cr perpetual bond 

Dhaka Bank has secured its shareholders' approval to issue perpetual bonds worth Tk400 crore to comply with Basel-III.

The approval came at the listed commercial bank's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The perpetual bond would strengthen the bank's Additional Tier-I capital to support its Basel-III compliances. 

Basel-III is an international guideline for banks' capital adequacy which enables banks to withstand shocks in business.

Bangladeshi banks are in a trend to issue perpetual bonds. Such bonds do not have any tenure and the money raised through them are considered banks' Additional Tier-I capital.

Banks can convert the bond liabilities into their equity in case of equity shortfall.

Bondholders cannot surrender their perpetual bond units to the issuer because of its nature.

But the regulator allows the issuer to recall the bonds in certain cases, such as an interest rate mismatch after a certain time, for example, a decade.

Dhaka Bank, beginning its journey in the mid-1990s, entered the stock market in 2000 and grew its paid-up capital to nearly Tk900 crore.

Its market capitalisation was Tk1,273 crore on Tuesday as its share price inched up by 0.73% to Tk13.8 against the face value of Tk10 each.

According to Emerging Credit Rating, Dhaka Bank's long term credit rating is AA, which is ST-2 for short term.

A credit rating is a quantified assessment of the creditworthiness of a borrower in general terms or with respect to a particular debt or financial obligation.

Economy

Dhaka Bank / shareholders / Perpetual Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

2h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook