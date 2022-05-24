DBL and TVS Auto Bangladesh signs MoU on Distributor Finance Program

Recently, Dhaka Bank Limited and TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, one of the market leaders of Two Wheelers Business in Bangladesh, signed an MOU on the Distributor Finance Program at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank Limited.

Under this agreement the Distributors all over the country of TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd. can enjoy Specialized Credit Facilities with diversified inexpensive features provided by MSME and Emerging Division of Dhaka Bank Limited.

Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Biplob Kumar Roy, CEO of TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd singed the agreement while Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited and Biplob Kumar Roy, CEO of TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. A K M Shahnawaj, Deputy Managing Director- CRM, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited and other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.