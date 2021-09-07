Dhaka Bank inaugurates Basabo Sub Branch at Sobujbagh

Mr. Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited; Mr. Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director Mr. A M M Moyen Uddin; Mr. Arham Masudul Huq, CEO, Dhaka Bank Foundation; Mr. Md. Abdul Matin, SEVP & Head of CRM Division, Mr. Darashiko Khasru, SEVP and Chief Risk Officer of Dhaka Bank Limited along with other high officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were posing in the inauguration ceremony of Dhaka Bank Basabo Sub-Branch through Digital Platform while Eminent Social Worker and renowned business person Mr. Md. Safor Ali Bhuiya, was present as Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Dhaka Bank Limited has inaugurated its Basabo Sub Branch at Moddho Basabo, Sobujbagh, Dhaka on 6 September 2021, states a press release.

Mr. Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited formally inaugurated the Sub Branch through a digital platform.

Eminent Social Worker and Renowned Businessperson Md. Safor Ali Bhuiya was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

Mr. Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director; Deputy Managing Director Mr. A M M Moyen Uddin of Dhaka Bank; Mr. Arham Masudul Huq, CEO, Dhaka Bank Foundation and Mr. Md. Abdul Matin, SEVP & Head of CRM Division, Mr. Darashiko Khasru, SEVP and Chief Risk Officer of Dhaka Bank Limited were also connected to the program digitally. Along with reputed businessman of Basabo area and other high officials of the Bank were present on this occasion.