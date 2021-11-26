Developmental central banking key to Bangladesh’s faster recovery: Atiur 

Banking

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Developmental central banking key to Bangladesh’s faster recovery: Atiur 

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:16 pm
Developmental central banking key to Bangladesh’s faster recovery: Atiur 

The developmental central banking helped Bangladesh overcome both global financial crisis and the ongoing pandemic as it tried to pursue multiple targets with multiple instruments. 

Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank said this at a special discussion meeting organised by the Nepal Rastra Bank at the hotel Marriot in Kathmandu on Friday, according to a press release.

Chaired by NRB Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari the programme was also participated by Dr D Subbarao, former governor of Reserve Bank of India. 

This programme was organised by Nepal Rastra Bank to share knowledge on central banking with its high officials including Deputy Governors, Board Members, Executive Directors and Directors, the press statement added.

Atiur Rahman further said that the central banking in Bangladesh is well known for its innovative programmes like financial inclusion, promotion of agriculture and SMEs, women empowerment through refinance, green finance and supporting the government with enough money by expanding its own balance. 

Its environment, social and governance risk management policy has been pioneering in the world to address climate change, added the former banker. 

While doing all this, he continued, it never forgot its main job of inflation control as well. 

"The digital financial services through mobile financial services and agent banking proved critical in the early recovery of Bangladesh from the pandemic."

The sustainable finance policy of Bangladesh's central bank will surely reinforce longer-term climate-friendly initiatives of the government, said Atiur Rahman. 

He said the central banking in Bangladesh has proved that developing countries must avoid the policy of 'one size fits all' and broaden its focus beyond inflation targeting to support broad-based development processes. For that matter the drive for digitisation must continue along with remaining committed to 'learning by doing approach' which has been paying Bangladesh so well

Dr Subbarao said that Bangladesh central banking has been led by its leadership with heart and not only head in promoting innovations. While talking about his own experiences, Dr Subbarao emphasised on credible, down to earth and precise communication by the central bankers to give the right signal to the markets. He also favored financial inclusion and making the central bank a knowledge institution. 

The Nepalese Central Bank Governor welcomed knowledge sharing among the central bankers particularly in the wake of the pandemic which has created so many challenges for the economy. He also called for more connectivity and bilateral cooperation in the subregion.

Dr Atiur Rahman / central banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

4h | Panorama
Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

6h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

7h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

10h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 