Deputy governor Nurun Nahar to assume governor's duties at Bangladesh Bank

A file photo of deputy governor Nurun Nahar. Photo: Collected
A file photo of deputy governor Nurun Nahar. Photo: Collected

Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar has been tasked with the governor's responsibilities at Bangladesh Bank following the resignation of Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The Financial Institutions Department of the central bank issues an order in this regard today (11 August).

According to the order, Bangladesh Bank's deputy governors will assume the responsibilities of their respective departments on a daily basis until a new governor is appointed. 

At the same time, Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar will handle the governor's daily correspondence and forward it to the relevant departments.

Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned from the post of Bangladesh Bank governor on Friday (9 August), citing personal reasons.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf resigns

Talukder's resignation follows a long line of officials from government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions who resigned in the wake of the ouster of the Awami League-led government earlier this week.

Earlier on Wednesday a group of Bangladesh bank officials called for the resignation of the central bank governor, four deputy governors, advisers and head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

They forced a deputy governor to sign a white paper and persuaded four other top officials to resign. The senior officials said it was the first time this had happened at the central bank since a regime change.

The same day, in response to substantial criticism from officials, four deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank agreed to step down from their positions.

Among them, only deputy governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman submitted a resignation letter to executive director-1 of the central bank while the others assured they would resign soon.

