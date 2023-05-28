Default loans up Tk11k crore in 3 months

Banking

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 04:45 pm

Default loans in the country's banking sector increased significantly by Tk10,964 crore in the last three months, thanks to the withdrawal of loan moratorium facilities. 

The total amount of default loans stood at Tk1,31,620 crore by the end of March this year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

In comparison, the default loan figure stood at Tk1,20,656 crore in December of the previous year.

The central bank identified the rise in default loans during its routine inspection conducted at banks at the start of the current calendar year.

