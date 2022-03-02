Default loans increase by Tk14,539 crore in 2021

Default loans in the banking sector increased by Tk14,539 crore in the last one year despite loan moratorium facility.

The banking sector experienced 16.38% growth in the default loans as many banks did not extend moratorium facility based on bank-client relationship during the year 2021.

The default loan rate stood at 7.93% at the end of December last year from 7.66% in the same period of previous year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data released today.

The toxic loan declined significantly in the year 2020 when loan moratorium facility was strictly followed by banks amid pandemic crisis.

The default loan came down to Tk88,734 crore at the end of December 2020. However, the bank started to classify loan after resumption of economic activities causing sharp rise in default loan to Tk1,03,273 crore at the end of the last year.