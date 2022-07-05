Daily transaction limit increased to Tk50,000 for MFS to bank accounts

05 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 05:09 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

From now on, people will be able to make daily transactions of up to Tk50,000 and up to Tk3 lakh monthly from Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to bank accounts.

The Bangladesh Bank set the limits on daily and monthly transactions from MFS accounts to bank accounts in a circular published on Tuesday.

Earlier, there was no limit fixed by the central bank which created confusion among the MFS providers like bKash, and Nagad.

So, in the past MFS service providers did not allow transactions above Tk25,000 daily.

