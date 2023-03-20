Crore-taka accounts increased by 3,000 in 3 months

Amid a strained economic scenario plaguing the globe, many have made a killing, data from the Bangladesh Bank shows.

The number of account holders with above Tk1 crore in deposits in Bangladesh increased to nearly 3,500 in the December quarter of 2022.

Bankers believe that due to the increase in the prices of goods, many businesses raked in huge profits, creating brand new crore-taka accounts.

According to Bangladesh's Bank report titled "Scheduled Banks Statistics", the number of crore-taka accounts at the end of December was 1.09 lakh, up from 1.06 lakh in the September quarter.

Although the number of crore-taka accounts has been increasing since Covid, it fell by 2,000 in the September quarter of 2022.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pubali Bank Limited, told The Business Standard that the amount of deposits, in general, was decreasing due to the overall inflation in the country. However, crore-taka accounts are rising, which means inequality is also increasing.

He said the price of goods had been increasing worldwide since last April. Many traders had stockpiled capital machinery and other imported goods, which they later sold for huge profits.

Ali also said the dollar price has been increasing since the beginning of last year. When traders exported the goods, the dollar value was low, but when they received payments, it was much higher. As a result, the income of the exporters increased a lot.

According to the data of the Bangladesh Bank, the amount of deposits in banks across the country at the end of December 2022 was Tk15.88 crore, spread over 13.62 crore bank accounts.

The crore-taka accounts constitute a staggering 42.63% of all banking deposits.

Bangladesh Bank does not have data on the account holders.

A senior central bank official said the number of people with a net worth of over Tk1 crore is much higher than the number of crore-taka accounts, as many keep money in multiple accounts.