Country sees record high devaluation, as dollar rate raised by Tk2.85 in a day

Bangladesh has faced its steepest currency devaluation in history, with the taka plummeting by Tk2.85 in a single day, as the Bangladesh Bank started to sell the US dollar at an interbank rate of Tk108.85 from its foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank's move is aimed at implementing a unified and market-driven exchange rate regime, putting an end to multiple exchange rate mechanisms to alleviate pressure on the country's forex reserves.

However, the interbank rate is still managed as the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) set the rate as per verbal instructions from the central bank.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Bank sold $72 million at the interbank rate from its reserves to banks for foreign payments, thus raising the rate from Tk106.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of the central bank, said the dollars were sold from the reserves at the interbank rate to alleviate pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.

Over the past year, the country experienced a currency devaluation of Tk15.4, equivalent to 16%, from Tk93.45.

The policy statement aims to promote stability in the foreign exchange market, with the Bangladesh Bank no longer quoting specific rates for buying or selling foreign exchanges.

As part of its $4.7 billion dollar loan package, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested that Bangladesh Bank implement a unified exchange rate to alleviate pressure on the reserve.

