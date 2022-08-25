Community Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to disburse term loans to CMSMEs

Community Bank has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for disbursing term loans at the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) level.

Bangladesh Bank has set up a financial incentive package of Tk25,000 crore to be disbursed through the participating banks, said a press release.

In the presence of the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Md Zaker Hossain, director of SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Community Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, and Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, were also present during the signing ceremony.