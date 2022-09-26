Community Bank holds 34th Board Meeting

26 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
The 34th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, 26 September 2022. 

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Bangladesh Police and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Dr Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar). 

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the business operation and policies of the bank.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Additional Inspector General, Bangladesh Police & Director General, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), SM Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police, Md Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, L & A  A, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police,  Dr Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, Additional IG, APBn, Bangladesh Police, Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police, Md Mahabubor Rahman, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Habibur Rahman, DIG, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh police, Md Aminul Islam, DIG, Audit & Inspection, Bangladesh Police, Md. Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, BPM (Bar), DIG, F&D, Bangladesh Police, Quazi Zia Uddin, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG, (Development Revenue- 1), Bangladesh Police, Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police & Director (Academic), Police Staff College, Dhaka, Bangladesh Police, B. M. Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police & President, Bangladesh Police Association, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

