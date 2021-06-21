Community Bank holds 24th board meeting

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its 24th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the bank's Chairman Dr Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), inspector general of police.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Among the board members, Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional IG (Administration & Operations) Bangladesh Police; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, DIG (HR) of Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, DIG-Dhaka Range of Bangladesh Police; Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1) of Bangladesh Police; Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust) of Bangladesh Police; Masud Khan, independent director; Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent director; Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, independent director; and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

