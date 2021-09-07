Committee formed to search head of BFIU

The finance ministry has formed a five-member committee to look for an eligible person to lead the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

As the tenure of current head of BFIU Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan will end on 9 September, the ministry has formed the committee to search for his replacement.

Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir will lead the five-member search committee. M Khairul Hossain, former chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), two high officials of the finance ministry and an IT expert are the members of the committee, according to the ministry sources.

20 September is the deadline for applying in the post of the head of BFIU. But as per rule, officials having three years' work experience in BFIU who will be appointed as the head of the organisation.

None has applied yet for the post of the chief BFIU. But some names are widely discussed for the important post. Of them, recently retired executive director (ED) of Bangladesh Bank Md Iskandar Mia is in the top position as he has three-year work experience at BFIU.

Bangladesh Bank executive director Masud Biswas has also a potential for the appointment as the head of BFIU as he is now the executive director of BFIU.

According to the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, the chief executive of BFIU has to take the prior approval of the Governor of Bangladesh Bank on all administrative matters. He will take necessary steps in consultation with the government to formulate and implement the necessary guidelines, policies to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Financial Intelligence Unit can provide information on money laundering and terrorist financing to any other government agency on request or on its own initiative as required.

On 23 January, 2012 the government appointed Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan as the chief of BFIU as per the act.