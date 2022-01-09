Clayfin, Brac Bank win Most Impactful Digital Platform Implementation award

Brac Bank and Clayfin Technologies, a customer experience focused digital solutions provider for financial institutions, have been awarded the "Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award – Most Impactful Platform" at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021.

The award has been given in recognition of the collaborative implementation of Brac Bank's new digital platform called "Astha". Mobile App "Astha" is comprised of a wide spectrum of digital services and engagement tools in retail banking, and is a prime example of digital infrastructure overhaul targeting superior customer experience, higher adoption rates and market impact, said a press release.

In less than a year of going live, "Astha" has made a significant impact adding 30% on digital customer growth, 100% growth in digital transaction volumes and 36% conversion from manual transactions to digital channel.

"We are immensely honoured to have received this international award. The new 'Astha' digital platform is part of our strategic digital system overhaul for delightful and convenient banking experience for the customers. Over a short period of time, the implementation of the app with the tagline 'Bank Smart' has helped us achieve a significant impact on our customer base. The award will help us launch more digital initiatives to take customer experience to newer heights," said Brac Bank DMD and COO Md Sabbir Hossain

Clayfin CEO Rajesh BLN said: "We are proud and thankful to receive this award with Brac Bank. 'Astha' platform for Brac Bank is functionally rich, intuitive, easy to use, safe and secure. For Brac Bank, this is just the beginning of the journey. Through its digital initiatives, Brac Bank will stay ahead of times, and will keep impacting the lives of more and more customers."

"I am thrilled to announce Clayfin Technologies along with BRAC Bank Limited as winners of the Most Impactful Project Award part of the Best Digital Channel / Platform Implementation category at the 3rd edition of the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The solution was highly impactful and resulted in an astounding 100% growth in digital transactions. Congratulations to the duo!" recognising the impactful solution implementation, IBS Intelligence Managing Editor Robin Amlôt said.