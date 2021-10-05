City Bank’s outlook to stable and affirmed rating at B1: Moody’s

Banking

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:24 pm

Related News

City Bank’s outlook to stable and affirmed rating at B1: Moody’s

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:24 pm
City Bank’s outlook to stable and affirmed rating at B1: Moody’s

Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook to "stable" from "negative" and affirmed issuer rating at B1 for The City Bank Limited.

The rating was assigned considering the bank's strength and challenges along with the impact of current economic turmoil from Covid-19 Pandemic, said a press release.

The affirmation of City Bank's rating of B1 reflects the bank's modest asset quality, average capital position and moderate profitability.

The stable outlook of City Bank reflects Moody's expectation that Bangladesh's robust economic growth and the pandemic-related forbearance measures that eased debt repayment burden of affected borrowers will limit the banks' asset quality deterioration and support their solvency over the next 12 to 18 months.

The B1 rating of City Bank demonstrates improved profitability driven by higher net interest margin, improved capital adequacy ratio and concentration on SME, retail banking and trusted corporate clients to manage asset risk.

Superior strength on retail banking & Credit Card segments, a sturdy deposit franchise and access to development funds from development financiers are recognised as credit strengths of the bank.

City Bank / Moody's / Moody’s Investor Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment