City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award for 2nd time

Banking

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award for 2nd time

City Bank has won the award for being the most active partner bank of ADB in Bangladesh during the 12 month period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 01:17 pm

City Bank has won the Leading Partner Bank Award in Bangladesh for the second consecutive time in Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2021 by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

City Bank first has won this prestigious award in 2020, said a press release today. 

Over 200 partner bank representatives attended the ceremony where 27 banks were recognized in 21 categories.

City Bank has won the award for being the most active partner bank of ADB in Bangladesh during the 12 month period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

 In this period, City Bank has collaborated with ADB for coverage of trade transactions of small and large deals for corporate and SME clients. 

The award was achieved due to City Bank's continual efforts to increase its trade financing capacity, operational efficiency, financial health and risk management. In 2019, City Bank has won the Momentum Award for highest growth in transactions partnered with ADB.

City Bank has been participating with ADB under their TSCFP program as Issuing Bank since 2016. 

From 2017, City Bank has also availed the Revolving Credit Facility.

 ADB's support under the program has enhanced City Bank's reach towards major international banks and opened doors towards extended trade lines and financing opportunities. 

This, in turn, has allowed City Bank to support its customers by taking higher volume and critical trade transactions. 

Top News

City Bank / Award / ADB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally