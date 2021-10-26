City Bank records Tk2.97 earnings per share for Jan-Sep period

The City Bank Limited on Tuesday announced that the bank's consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) was Tk2.97 for the January to September 2021 period.

The bank made the announcement at its Earnings Disclosure event, which was held over digital platform, and announced the bank's Q3 financial results, said a press release.

Existing and potential investors from across the globe, researchers, analysts and other individuals involved in capital market joined the event.

City Bank's consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) was recorded at Tk2.97 for the period from January to September 2021 against that of Tk2.89 during the same period last year.

The bank also reported Tk316.5 crore Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) during the period January to September 2021, which was Tk308.6 crore during the same period of last year, the press release added.

Tuesday's event started with the presentation on the financial performance of the bank by City Bank DMD and Chief Financial Officer M Mahbubur Rahman, followed by a speech from Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, briefly discussing current strategic priorities.

After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries.