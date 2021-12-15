City Bank launches country’s first Digital Nano Loan service with bKash

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank today launched the country's first collateral-free instant Digital Nano Loan service through bKash.

Under the service, users can request and receive instant loans ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 through bKash app.

The customers will be able to repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts.

The loan interest rate will be 9% per annum as per the Bangladesh Bank guideline. 

Eligible bKash app users, as determined by City Bank based on its credit risk management policy, can avail of this loan through digital credit assessment while avoiding the hassles of traditional borrowing process.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the service on Wednesday as the chief guest of the event that was held at a hotel in Dhaka.

Earlier in July 2020, City Bank launched the service on a pilot basis with the approval of Bangladesh Bank, and aims to expand access to finance to unbanked populations and contribute towards the journey of financial inclusion.

The service involves daily calculation and processing, which means, a borrower will bear interest only for the days the loan was outstanding. There is no cost for the early settlement of the loan as well.  

As a launch offer, City Bank will not charge the borrowers any loan processing fee till further announcement.

