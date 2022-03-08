City Bank inks deal with Greenland Equities Limited

City Bank and Greenland Equities Limited have recently signed an agreement at the Bank's head office under which both the institutions will act as strategic partners to bring more investments into the capital market.

According to a press release, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer of City Bank and M Rajib Ahsan, Managing Director of Greenland Equities Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Tahsin Haq, Head of Cash Management & Custodial Cluster of City Bank along with other senior officials from both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.