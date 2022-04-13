City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021

Photo: Courtesy

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q4, 2021 financial performances.

The event was held on 13 April on a digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event through web platforms, reads a press release.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk5.15 for the period from January to December 2021 against that of Tk4.09 during the same period last year. The bank also reported Tk5,494 million consolidated after Tax Profit during the year 2021, which was Tk4,364 million in the previous year.

The event started with the presentation on recent financial performances of the bank by Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of the bank, followed by a speech by Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, where he briefly discussed the current strategic priorities and the challenge of the bank.

After that, the event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns with the management.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth. This event is an effort by the bank to boost investor relations and confidence.