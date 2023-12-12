City Bank to facilitate monthly instalment submission of Universal Pension Scheme

Officials of City Bank and National Pension Authority at an agreement signing ceremony on 12 December 2023. Photo: Courtesy

From now on, customers of City Bank can submit the monthly instalment of the Universal Pension Scheme through the private bank.

It signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Pension Authority for an online financial transactions facility in this regard on Tuesday (12 December), becoming the first private bank in the country to do so, reads a press statement.

The signing ceremony was held at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

According to the press statement, the City Bank will collect monthly instalments through the bank's various channels from resident and non-resident Bangladeshis and will attract new subscribers for different Universal Pension Schemes.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, Saidur Rahaman Farazi, chief executive officer (CEO) of City Bank, said, the bank takes all necessary action to attract new subscriber for all four pension schemes, with a special focus on the 'probash' scheme for non-resident Bangladeshi citizens in Malaysia, where the bank has 15 outlets under CBL money transfer.

"There are more than one million expatriates in Malaysia. Among them we have more than 33,000 customers," he added.

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, said, "The City Bank has joined the pension scheme as the first private bank. We will also invite other private banks."

He also said, "Japan's pension scheme accounts for half of its total GDP. This scheme is popular worldwide. Many countries including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore have this scheme.

"We currently have 60% youth contributing to the economy. Now our elderly population is 1.20 crore. In 2041, when we become a developed country, our old age population will stand at 3.60 crore. We want to expand this scheme so that people do well after their retirement."

Mashrur Arefin, managing director of City Bank, said, "People's money now lies idle at home. We want to promote this universal scheme through each of our banks, outlets, and agent banking.

"Our benefit from this scheme will be less but we will have to sacrifice the profit for the biggest cause. We want to be the seller and not just the promoter of this scheme. A time will come when more profit will come than expected."

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division, said, "Our biggest challenge of this scheme is raising awareness. Here they have to make long-term investments, so they will have more questions. We need to put simple answers to each of their questions in the campaign."

In July this year, the government launched the Universal Pension Scheme nationwide, with individual contributions ranging from a minimum of Tk500 to a maximum of Tk5,000 per month.