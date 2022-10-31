City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2022 financial performance

Banking

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2022 financial performance

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 06:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City bank held its earnings disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q3, 2022 financial performance.

The event was held on 31 October at 4:00pm. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts, and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event, said a press release.

Consolidated Earnings per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk2.75 for the period from January to September 2022 against that of Tk2.77 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported Tk3,305.56 million Consolidated Profit after tax during the period from January to September 2022, which was Tk3,326.33 million (rearranged) during the same period of last year. 

The event started with the presentation on Q3, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of the bank. Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, head of Credit Risk Management and Acting CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, head of Internal Control and Compliance were also present in the event. The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.

According to the media release, the bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh. The event was organised to scale up investor relations, catering to the need of this community.

 

City Bank / Finance / quarter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

6h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

3h | Videos
Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport