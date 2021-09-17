City Bank becomes the escrow bank for Purbachal Water Supply PPP Project

Banking

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 01:53 pm

Related News

City Bank becomes the escrow bank for Purbachal Water Supply PPP Project

This is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project and first of its kind in Bangladesh in the public utility sector. Through this PPP project, total 320 KMs water distribution pipeline network will be constructed at 6,227 Acres of Purbachal area to meet 340 Mn liters per day water demand of the residence of this newly developed locality.

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 01:53 pm
City Bank becomes the escrow bank for Purbachal Water Supply PPP Project

City Bank has signed an Escrow Account Agreement with RAJUK and United Delcot (a Bangladesh - China JV) for Purbachal Water Supply PPP Project, states a press release.

The signing ceremony was held at RAJUK Site Office at Purbachal in presence of Sharif Ahmed M.P, Honourable State Minister for Ministry of Housing & Public Works as the Chief Guest. Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing & Public Works, Sultana Afroz, Secretary to the GoB & CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority and Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director, Dhaka WASA were present as Special Guests. 

This is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project and first of its kind in Bangladesh in the public utility sector. Through this PPP project, total 320 KMs water distribution pipeline network will be constructed at 6,227 Acres of Purbachal area to meet 340 Mn liters per day water demand of the residence of this newly developed locality.

City Bank's dedicated PPP team is working for the project since long for its long term financing requirement and through this agreement, City Bank is going to start working as an Escrow Bank between RAJUK and United Delcot.

A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman RAJUK, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank and Mr. Dayem Khandker, Managing Director of United Delcot executed the Agreement on behalf of the respective organizations. Senior officials from the respective organizations were also present at the ceremony. 

City Bank / Escrow Bank / Purbachal Water Supply PPP Project

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

20h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

20h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents