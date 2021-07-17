City Bank arranges long term foreign financing for Cumilla power plant 

Banking

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

City Bank arranges long term foreign financing for Cumilla power plant 

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 03:19 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

City Bank has recently arranged funding to help set up a high speed diesel (HSD) fired Power Plant of Bangla Trac Group in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla. 

The Bangla Trac Power Unit 1 Limited (BTP1) has a capacity of 200 MW, said a press release. 

Under the syndication arrangements, City Bank has arranged long term facilities totalling Tk3,420 million & $25 million from Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, NRB Commercial Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, Islamic Finance & Investment Limited, IDLC Finance Limited and Mashreq Bank of United Arab Emirates.

As part of this syndication, Mashreq Bank has provided long term funding of $25 million towards the BTP1. 

Under the arrangement, City Bank has provided a standby letter of credit (SBLC) Guarantee to Mashreq Bank as security for the Bangla Trac Group's project.

The signing of loan agreement took place in respective Head Offices of Mashreq Bank in Dubai, City Bank and BTP1 in Dhaka. 

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director, City Bank, Zainal Abedin,  Director - Technical, BTP1, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Cluster Head, Public sector, PPP & Service sector, City Bank and Mahbub Jamil, Head of Structured Finance, City Bank signed the agreement on this occasion.

Iqbal H Khanyari, Senior Vice President, Head of ICD & Islamic Banking, Mashreq Bank, Ali Asghar Hamid, Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, ICD & Islamic Banking, Mashreq Bank, M Jahangir Alam, FCMA, Group CEO, Bangla Trac Group, Fahad Mahmud Islam, CFO, Bangla Trac Group were also present in this signing event.

City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident