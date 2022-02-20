City Bank appoints new chief business officer

City Bank recently appointed its Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof as the new Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the bank.

As CBO, Maroof will be in charge of all the businesses and new business initiatives of the company including its digital financial programs.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof brings with him over 27 years of experiences in corporate, treasury, SME banking and green & infrastructure financing.

He has played a significant role in bringing forth derivative products, developing of foreign exchange market, money market, merger & acquisition, advisory services, in doing structured finance transactions and in initiation of offshore banking business in Bangladesh.

Maroof started his career in 1995 with American Express Bank, Bangladesh as a management trainee. He later joined City Bank in June 2007 as executive vice president (EVP) and contributed significantly in the overall transformation of the bank into a reputed local banking brand. He became the additional managing director in February 2019.

During his tenure at City Bank, Maroof's efforts have led to not only the growth in bank's businesses but also establishing strong relationship with most of the major multilaterals and correspondent banks and ECA Finance agencies.

He is a board member of IIDFC, City Bank's two subsidiaries and Venture Capital Partners Bangladesh (VIPB).