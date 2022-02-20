City Bank appoints new chief business officer

Banking

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:37 pm

Related News

City Bank appoints new chief business officer

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:37 pm

City Bank recently appointed its Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof as the new Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the bank.

As CBO, Maroof will be in charge of all the businesses and new business initiatives of the company including its digital financial programs.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof brings with him over 27 years of experiences in corporate, treasury, SME banking and green & infrastructure financing.

He has played a significant role in bringing forth derivative products, developing of foreign exchange market, money market, merger & acquisition, advisory services, in doing structured finance transactions and in initiation of offshore banking business in Bangladesh.

Maroof started his career in 1995 with American Express Bank, Bangladesh as a management trainee. He later joined City Bank in June 2007 as executive vice president (EVP) and contributed significantly in the overall transformation of the bank into a reputed local banking brand. He became the additional managing director in February 2019.

During his tenure at City Bank, Maroof's efforts have led to not only the growth in bank's businesses but also establishing strong relationship with most of the major multilaterals and correspondent banks and ECA Finance agencies.

He is a board member of IIDFC, City Bank's two subsidiaries and Venture Capital Partners Bangladesh (VIPB).

City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again