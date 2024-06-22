City Bank acquires $30 million loan from OPEC Fund

Banking

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:52 am

Related News

City Bank acquires $30 million loan from OPEC Fund

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank recently signed a $30 million loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) to support international trade by providing financing to import and export companies in Bangladesh, especially in the agriculture and green energy sectors.

OPEC Fund Vice President Tareq Alnassar and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Bussiness Officer of City Bank signed an agreement in Vienna at the OPEC Fund Headquarters to promote trade of agricultural and green energy products in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Alnassar expressed `By partnering with City Bank to provide trade finance to suppliers in Bangladesh, the OPEC Fund will facilitate the flow of goods at a time of supply chain disruptions, thus addressing food insecurity pressures and climate change.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OPEC Fund will help import and export companies, especially those in the agriculture and green energy industries, to receive financing and reduce financing gaps.'

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof said, "We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with the OPEC Fund. This collaboration signifies a major milestone in our commitment to support the economic growth and development of Bangladesh. By leveraging the trade finance facilities provided by the OPEC Fund, we will be able to enhance the capabilities of our import and export-based companies, particularly in the crucial sectors of agriculture and green energy. We look forward to working closely with the OPEC Fund to achieve these goals."

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively.

Since its inception in 1976, this organisation works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low and middle-income countries around the world.

Economy / Top News / Corporates

City Bank / Opec Fund for International Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

3h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

23h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

1h | Videos
An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

4h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos