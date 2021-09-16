Central Bank to banks: Reinstate employees laid off during Covid-19

The Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks to reappoint their employees who were laid off or forced to resign during the Covid-19 period.

A circular issued by the central bank in this regard on Thursday also said no employee can be laid off without specific and proven complaints.

Laid off bankers have complained to the central bank that they were laid off and forced to resign without any specific and evidence-based complaints, according to the circular.

The circular said bankers will lose their confidence and working spirit if they are laid off in the pandemic period. Consequently, meritorious and talented people will not be interested to join banks in the future, which will harm the entire banking sector.

To keep employees motivated the central bank has provided some specific directives which include that no one can be laid off or forced to resign only because of failing to meet a target. Also, necessary steps have to be taken to reinstate all officers and employees of a bank who were dismissed or forced to resign from 1 April 2020 to 15 September 2021 despite having no specific and proven allegations, and for banks to provide information on all of them by 30 September.

The central bank has issued the circular as per section 45 of Bank Company Law 1991, effective immediately.