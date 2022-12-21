Central bank awards 33 officials, Salauddin Topadar gets gold medal

The Bangladesh Bank has awarded 33 officials for their outstanding performances in 2020 and 2021.

For 2020 eight officials got the awards while 25 officials were awarded for 2021.

Mohammad Salauddin Topadar, director of banking regulation and policy department, received the gold medal, the highest honour in the individual category.

Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, flanked by deputy governors and top executives, handed over the award to Salauddin Topadar on 19 December.

Salauddin Topadar played a major role in formulating the central bank's policy to restore the country's finances during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, he formulated various policies on behalf of the central bank to keep the country's economy moving amid the Russia-Ukraine war. He joined the central bank on 3 December, 2006 as an assistant director.

Mizanur Rahman Akon, additional director of Motijheel Office of the Central Bank received the second highest award in the individual award category.

Officials from six departments received team awards for the year 2021 – Shakeel Ejaz, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Mohammad Abu Naser, Ajmal Hussain and Lakhi Akhtar of the Human Resource Division-1; Rokon Uddin Jahed, Mridha Nabi Hossain, Mohammad Ali and Shafiqul Islam Bipu of the Bank Inspection Division-7; Imrul Haider Chowdhury and Saiful Islam of the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department; Debbrat Saha, Neeru Nasreen, Anwar Hossain, Ayesha Ayyub and Rajibul Islam of the Debt Management and Information System Development and Support System Department; Syed Golam Shahazarul Alam, Shamshun Nahar Nupur and AAM Amanur Islam of Currency Management Department; and Khandkar Morshed Millat, Md Salah Uddin, Rabeya Khandkar and Ahmed Zubair Mahbub of the Sustainable Finance Department,.

Officials from three departments received team awards for 2021 – Rathin Kumar Pal, Salma Akhtar and Malik Tanveer Ahmed of Investment Promotion & Financing Facility II Project Cell; Muhammad Nazmul Haque, Zakyul Alam Sarkar and Belal Hossain of Human Resource Division-1; Masuma Begum and Shimul Chandra Mondal of Information System Development and Support System.