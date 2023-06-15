Money to get costlier in new monetary policy set for 18 June

Banking

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

Money to get costlier in new monetary policy set for 18 June

The central bank also plans to move away from the lending rate cap regime and introduce an interest rate-based monetary policy, following the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:14 pm
Money to get costlier in new monetary policy set for 18 June

With a focus on taming inflation and following the IMF prescription, the Bangladesh Bank is set to announce a contractionary monetary policy for the first six months of the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024 on 18 June.

A contractionary policy is designed to curb inflation when it is rising too fast.

The new policy – the second under the current government – is expected to raise rates while lifting the lending rate cap and introducing a new lending rate formula for commercial banks.

Central bank's Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will make the announcement at 3pm on Sunday at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of the bank, according to a release.

The hike in the key interest rates, also known as the repurchase agreement (repo) and reverse repo rates, will make money costlier, thereby discouraging banks from lending.

The repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow funds from the Bangladesh Bank, while the reverse repo rate is the rate at which banks deposit their excess funds with the central bank.

Also, the reverse repo rate will be renamed the Spending Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) in the new monetary policy.

The central bank also plans to move away from the lending rate cap regime and introduce an interest rate-based monetary policy, following the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the new monetary policy framework, the lending rate cap will be lifted, and a new lending rate formula will be introduced for commercial banks.

The new lending rate system is referred to as "SMART" – Short-Term Moving Average Rate. The six-month average interest rate on 182-day Treasury bills will be treated as the base rate. There will be a corridor rate along with it. This corridor may be around 3%. Banks can determine the lending rate by adding or subtracting the corridor rate from the Treasury bill rate.

Currently, the interest rate on 182-day Treasury bills is a little over 7%. This means the interest rate on consumer loans will be as high as 10%. Loans that are currently carrying 9% interest will also bear interest as per the new rate.

Economy / Top News

Monetary Policy / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Bank / IMF / interest cap / Interest Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

7h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

2h | TBS Insight
Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

36m | TBS World
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport