Money to get costlier in new monetary policy set for 18 June

With a focus on taming inflation and following the IMF prescription, the Bangladesh Bank is set to announce a contractionary monetary policy for the first six months of the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024 on 18 June.

A contractionary policy is designed to curb inflation when it is rising too fast.

The new policy – the second under the current government – is expected to raise rates while lifting the lending rate cap and introducing a new lending rate formula for commercial banks.

Central bank's Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will make the announcement at 3pm on Sunday at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of the bank, according to a release.

The hike in the key interest rates, also known as the repurchase agreement (repo) and reverse repo rates, will make money costlier, thereby discouraging banks from lending.

The repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow funds from the Bangladesh Bank, while the reverse repo rate is the rate at which banks deposit their excess funds with the central bank.

Also, the reverse repo rate will be renamed the Spending Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) in the new monetary policy.

The central bank also plans to move away from the lending rate cap regime and introduce an interest rate-based monetary policy, following the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the new monetary policy framework, the lending rate cap will be lifted, and a new lending rate formula will be introduced for commercial banks.

The new lending rate system is referred to as "SMART" – Short-Term Moving Average Rate. The six-month average interest rate on 182-day Treasury bills will be treated as the base rate. There will be a corridor rate along with it. This corridor may be around 3%. Banks can determine the lending rate by adding or subtracting the corridor rate from the Treasury bill rate.

Currently, the interest rate on 182-day Treasury bills is a little over 7%. This means the interest rate on consumer loans will be as high as 10%. Loans that are currently carrying 9% interest will also bear interest as per the new rate.