Cenbank's frequent policy shifts fail resolve bad assets: BIBM director

Despite the central bank frequently changing its policy, it has failed to resolve the issue of non-performing assets, Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, director of the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) has said.

"The Bangladesh Bank has changed its policy very frequently, with no alternative in sight," he said at a seminar on the 22nd biennial conference of the Bangladesh Economic Association held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, today.

Previously, the single borrower exposure limit stood at 35%, but the central bank has drastically reduced it to 25%, he added. "However, even after this adjustment, non-performing assets (NPA) remain unresolved."

He further said it is hard for Bangladesh to manage inflation because it is not a loan-based society. The banking expert said that in Malaysia, almost everyone borrows money, which means if interest rates go up, people borrow less.

"But in Bangladesh, only a few families or groups have most of the money, and our borrowing rate is lower. If more people borrowed, raising interest rates could help control inflation," he added.

The BIBM director further mentioned that the Bangladesh Bank and the government are thinking about starting asset management. "If it happens, it could be good for our economy. But just building things isn't enough, we need good governance to protect our economy."

Talking about the corporate sector's dependence on the government, Banerjee said, "In the corporate sector, if they need to raise funds, they should use the equity market, but they're not doing that. City corporations rely on government money instead of issuing bonds for infrastructure projects."

He said a strong bond market is needed in Bangladesh. "We also need better coordination between banks, the bond market, the stock market, and foreign donors. But sometimes, when foreign donors are involved, money can be wasted."