Cenbank stops daily repo lending to banks

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 06:59 pm

File photo of the central bank. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
File photo of the central bank. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to discontinue its daily repo lending to banks in a bid to strengthen the country's currency market and improve currency management.

In a circular today (1 July), it said banks will be able to borrow through repo lending from the central bank only on Monday and Wednesday of every week. 

If a holiday falls on those days, repo lending will take place on the next working day, it also said.

Besides, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) will continue at prevailing rates on a daily basis, it added.

Banks use repurchase agreements (repo) for short-term borrowing from the central bank. The open-market operations involve the central bank buying and selling government securities to regulate money supply and credit conditions.

