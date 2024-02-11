Cenbank sets minimum age limit for post of bank director at 30 years

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 06:59 pm

Previously, there was no such limit.

A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Bank has set a minimum age for the post of bank director at 30 years with at least 10 years of business experience after turning 18 years old.

Previously, there was no such limit.

The age limit was introduced in a new guideline by the banking regulation in regard to the formation of the board of directors and responsibilities of directors of a bank company.

The guideline will come into effect immediately, it said.

As per the guideline, a defaulter will not be eligible to be director of a bank within five years of coming out from default status.

It also states that a director will get a maximum Tk10,000 for per attendance in board meetings while an independent director will get monthly Tk50,000 honorarium along with attendance fee.

