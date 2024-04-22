Cenbank seeks info on debt of upazila polls candidates

Banking

UNB
22 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:47 pm

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked all the returning officers to provide the information of the candidates in the second phase of the Upazila Parishad election.

Md Anisur Rahman, additional director of the credit information bureau, issued a letter to the returning officers, to provide information related to the debt of the candidates who filed nomination papers for the second phase of Upazila Parishad elections.

The bank sought full name, father's name, mother's name, husband's name (if applicable) in Bengali and English, national identity card number, taxpayer identification number, and date of birth of all candidates.

The letter also asked that the permanent and present addresses be duly filled out according to the attached table and sent via email, specifying the name of the returning officer or assistant returning officer, along with their seal, signature, and mobile phone number.

The second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad election will be held on 21 May.

Around 2,055 candidates have submitted their nomination papers in the second phase of upazila polls.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said 730 people have filed nomination papers for the post of chairman, 763 for the post of vice chairman, and 562 for the post of female vice chairman.

