Central bank restructures Audit Committee

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors today, confirms the central bank’s spokesperson

File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS

Bangladesh Bank has restructured its Audit Committee, by removing its member Md Nazrul Huda and replacing him with Dhaka University teacher Prof Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors today (10 November), confirmed the central bank's Executive Director and Spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha to The Business Standard.

Nazrul Huda was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee on 12 January, 2020.

Dr Rashed is a professor of economics and a former chairman of the Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University.

