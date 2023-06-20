Cenbank relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

Banking

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Cenbank relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

The products include spare parts, textile raw materials, chemical and ancillary products, plastic products, UPS and IPS machinery

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:27 pm
Cenbank relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

The central bank has directed all commercial banks to relax the cash margin rate against the opening of import letters of credit (LCs) for 10 categories of products to keep the manufacturing sector normal.

The products include industrial and industry-related spare parts, textile raw materials, chemical and ancillary products, plastic products, UPS and IPS machinery.

In a circular issued to this effect on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Bank asked all banks to fix the opening margin rate based on banker-customer relations.

Previously, importers had to pay a 75% LC margin on imports of these goods.

However, for imports of other products, LC margins of 100% and 75% will still be applicable.

Banks are already unable to open LCs due to the dollar crisis and on top of that it is hard for businesses to pay high LC margins, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told The Business Standard. 

Therefore, this move by the central bank will help entrepreneurs, he said.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited told TBS that the decision is the right move, especially for small businesses and manufacturing industries.  

Currently, banks have the flexibility to import some other products based on banker-customer relations.

These products include baby food, essential food products, fuel, medicines and equipment, directly imported capital machinery, raw materials for production-oriented local industries, export-oriented industries and agricultural products.

Top News

LC margin / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

11h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

11h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

14h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

3h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

8h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline