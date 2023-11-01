Cenbank relaxes export proceeds encashment rules

Banking

 TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

Cenbank relaxes export proceeds encashment rules

From now on, the bank regulator would allow encashment of export proceeds at the prevailing exchange rate of foreign currencies in due time even if there is delay in realisation of proceeds, it said in a circular.

 TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 10:36 pm
Cenbank relaxes export proceeds encashment rules

The central bank on Tuesday (31 October) relaxed rules regarding encashment of export proceeds in the local currency, taka, in a bid to encourage exporters to bring receipts.

From now on, the bank regulator would allow encashment of export proceeds at the prevailing exchange rate of foreign currencies in due time even if there is delay in realisation of proceeds, it said in a circular.

In March this year, the BB said banks would be able to offer prevailing exchange rates for dollars and other currencies in the case of realisation of export proceeds within four months or 120 days of the shipment of goods.

"It has now been decided that delayed export proceeds are allowed to be encashed in the prevailing exchange rate. This flexibility shall remain valid till December 31, 2023," the BB said in the notice.

Md Sarwar Hossain, assistant spokesperson of BB, said the decision was taken to encourage exporters.

 

Top News

Banking / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

5h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

5h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

7h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

3h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

4h | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

7h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

12h | TBS World