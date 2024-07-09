Cenbank forms guidelines for 'External Auditors'; 80% of risk-weighted assets to be audited

Forming guidelines for "External Auditors" for the first time in order to ensure accuracy in financial reports, the central bank has directed banks to audit 80% of their risk-weighted assets.

The central bank today (9 July) framed the guidelines titled "Bank-Company External Audit Guidelines, 2024".

It has directed managing directors of banks to comply with the guidelines from the next audit year 2025.

The same External Auditor organisation of a bank cannot be appointed for more than three years consecutively.

At the same time, no one related to the bank or an agent or representative of the bank can operate as an External Auditor.

According to the new guidelines, the External Auditor would also check whether the bank has resorted to "window dressing" to raise capital and profits.

Apart from this, the auditor would report on issues related to irregularities surrounding loan classification, foreign exchange and interest waiver, among other things.