CBC launches contactless credit cards

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has launched Visa Contactless Credit Cards which will offer hassle free, easy & faster contactless payment at the NFC enabled terminals at merchant places.

Sanath Manatunge, MD & Group CEO, Isuru Tillakawardana, DGM-HR of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Najith Meewanage, CEO Bangladesh Operations were present at the launching ceremony, reads a press release.

Besides, other senior officials of the bank were also present during this time.