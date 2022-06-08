Capital shortfall of 10 banks down by over Tk7,500cr in 3 months

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
08 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

Capital shortfall of 10 banks down by over Tk7,500cr in 3 months

The Bangladesh Bank’s data show the capital shortfall of five state-owned banks at the end of December 2021 was Tk17,339 crore, which declined to Tk8,134 crore three months later

Sakhawat Prince
08 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:52 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Ten banks in the country – that have been suffering from capital shortfall because of maintaining high provisions amid an increase in defaulted loans – have managed to bring down their capital shortfall by over Tk7,500 crore in the span of three months.

The capital shortfall in the 10 banks stood at Tk34,639 crore at the end of December last, which came down to Tk27,086 crore at the end of March this year, according to the Bangladesh Bank. 

Nonetheless, 33 private banks saw their capital strength weaken in March 2022 when compared to December 2021 because of an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the December-March quarter.

As per the international regulatory accord Basel III, banks have to set aside capital a portion of their capital, which is generally 10% of their total risk assets, for expected future losses.

The country's scheduled banks had a capital adequacy ratio of 11.41% at the end of March this year, while the capital adequacy of state-owned banks was only 6.76%, and the specialised banks had a 33.58% capital deficit.

On the other hand, the private banks had a capital adequacy ratio of 13.22% at the end of March this year, down from 13.72% three month ago.

The Bangladesh Bank's data show the capital shortfall of five state-owned banks at the end of December 2021 was Tk17,339 crore, which declined to Tk8,134 crore three months later.

Besides, three private banks had a capital deficit of Tk3,206 crore in December last, which came down to Tk2,923 crore this March. 

Meanwhile, private sector lender National Bank, which had been in deficit in the December quarter, managed to meet the shortfall in the March quarter. On the other hand, another private sector lender Padma Bank made its entry into the list of capital shortfall-hit banks as the bank suffered a Tk105 crore deficit at the end of March. 

On the other hand, the capital deficit of the two specialised banks increased slightly to stand at Tk14,645 crore at the end of March.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson and Executive Director Sirajul Islam said, "That the capital shortfall of many banks has come down is good news. Maybe, the banks have made good profits in the quarter. In addition, the banks which were suffering from a capital deficit could not pay dividends and thus could save money, which helped them reduce their capital shortfall."

State-owned Rupali Bank reduced its capital deficit by more than Tk1,000 crore in three months. Speaking on this, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, managing director of Rupali Bank, told The Business Standard that the capital build-up of banks is done in various ways, which include operating profit and share capital. "Our capital shortfall has come down as we are making a good profit at present."

Defaulted loans in the country's banking sector increased by Tk10,167 crore in the first three months of this year despite various concessions on loan repayment in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the end of December 2021, the amount of defaulted loans was Tk1.03 lakh crore. Three months later, the figure climbed to over Tk1.13 lakh crore, according to the classified loan and provisioning report of the Bangladesh Bank.

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, finance adviser to a former caretaker government, told TBS that defaulting on loans is an old habit of borrowers.

"If defaulters are repeatedly given benefits and the term of the loan is extended and a one-time installment facility is given, it will lead to an increase in the list of defaulters. Again, the amount of defaulted loans would go up further if defaulters were listed following the international method," he said.

Top News

Capital shortfall / Banking / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

15h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

4h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

4h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

5h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble