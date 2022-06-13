Call money rate hits 2-year high of 5.02%

The interbank call money rate rose to a two-year high of 5.02% on Monday.

Bankers say the liquidity crisis in banks is growing which has led to an increase in the call money rate.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, banks did not need to pay such a high interest to borrow money in the last two years.

Banks last borrowed money at 5.03% interest on 16 June 2020.

According to bank insiders, the demand for money increased eyeing the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

If it is not possible to increase the money supply then the crisis may intensify, they said.

On 29 May, the Bangladesh Bank increased its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5% in a bid to check the country's inflation.

The move has forced banks to spend 0.25% more on short-term loans from the central bank against the deposit of treasury bills and bonds.

In addition to the liquidity crisis, the move has also affected the call money rate.

Generally, the rate at which one bank pays interest as opposed to borrowing money from another bank is called the money rate.