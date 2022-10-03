Cadet College Club inks agreement with UCB 

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 06:12 pm

Cadet College Club Ltd has inked an agreement with United Commercial Bank Limited to facilitate credit card services for its members. 

UCB MD and CEO Arif Quadri and President of Cadet College Club Ltd Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul) signed the agreement Sunday (2 October) at the club in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, members of Cadet College Club will enjoy special benefits while applying for UCB Credit Cards. 

EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs of UCB Abul Kalam Azad was also present at the signing ceremony.    
 

